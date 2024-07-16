U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathan Herring, a team leader assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a tactical reload during a dry-fire rehearsal for a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:20 Photo ID: 8537560 VIRIN: 240717-M-EV477-1127 Resolution: 6471x4314 Size: 2.56 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.