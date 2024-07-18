15th MEU Hosts CPP at MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tristan Lake, right, a water support maintenance chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, coaches Staff Sgt. Kassandra Cortez, left, a supply chief assigned to CLB-15, 15th MEU, during a combat pistol program live-fire range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2024. 15th MEU Marines conducted the CPP range to maintain readiness and enhance marksmanship skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robbie Nanna)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US