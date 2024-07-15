Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24

Spanish Air and Space Force soldiers from the 14th Wing load simulated weaponry on a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 16, 2024. AD24 is a component of Pacific Skies 24, a months-long deployment hosted by the German Air Force. Germany, France and Spain are partners in the trinational Future Combat Air System, and as the first stop in their deployment, AD24 is used to conduct realistic, total force combat training to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region through mission readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8532444
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-HD796-1101
|Resolution:
|5369x3572
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
