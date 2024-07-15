Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24 [Image 2 of 8]

    Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Spanish Air and Space Force soldiers from the 14th Wing perform routine maintenance on a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 16, 2024. AD24 is a component of Pacific Skies 24, a months-long deployment hosted by the German Air Force. Germany, France and Spain are partners in the trinational Future Combat Air System, and as the first stop in their deployment, AD24 is used to conduct realistic, total force combat training to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region through mission readiness and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

