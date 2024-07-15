Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24

Spanish Air and Space Force Sgt. Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, 14th Wing Eurofighter maintainer, loads simulated weaponry on a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 16, 2024. Our international allies and partners including France, Spain and Germany participate in multilateral combat training such as AD24 to enhance interoperability, build trust and evolve airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

