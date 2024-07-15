Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24

Spanish Air and Space Force Sgt. Javier Hortet, 14th Wing Eurofighter maintainer, drives an aerial stores lift truck during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 16, 2024. As part of a months-long deployment in the Indo-Pacific, known as Pacific Skies 24, AD24 is the first stop for the trinational Future Combat Air System of Germany, France and Spain. AD24 is a field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions to bolster relationships, generate mission readiness and project power for a total force approach to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

