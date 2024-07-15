Spanish Air and Space Force soldiers from the 14th Wing perform routine maintenance on a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 16, 2024. As part of a months-long deployment in the Indo-Pacific, known as Pacific Skies 24, AD24 is the first stop for the trinational Future Combat Air System of Germany, France and Spain. AD24 is a field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions to bolster relationships, generate mission readiness and project power for a total force approach to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
Spanish Air Force participates in Arctic Defender 24, by A1C Jarrett Smith