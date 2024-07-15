Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mandy Deares, 175th Civil Engineer Squadron command support staff, poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During her first multinational exercise, Deares provided personnel support for contingency operation (PERSCO) across five branches, broadened her skill set to overcome language barriers and developed situational procedures for PERSCO continuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

