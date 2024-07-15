Spanish Air Force Sgt. Salome Mazuela poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During AD24, Mazuela was able to integrate with U.S. service members to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 Photo ID: 8530445 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero