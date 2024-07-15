Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5]

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Spanish Air Force Sgt. Salome Mazuela poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During AD24, Mazuela was able to integrate with U.S. service members to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8530445
    VIRIN: 240712-F-VG726-1045
    Resolution: 4623x2954
    Size: 653.71 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    ReadyAF
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24
    Arctic Defender 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download