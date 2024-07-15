Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

French Air and Space Force Lt. Sèmèta Simones, Air Defense and Air Operations Command deputy public affairs officer, poses for a portrait in front of a French flag during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. AD24 was Sèmèta’s first mission abroad with European and American partners, conducting realistic combat training to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

