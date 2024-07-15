Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    354th Fighter Wing

    French Air and Space Force Lt. Sèmèta Simones, Air Defense and Air Operations Command deputy public affairs officer, poses for a portrait in front of a French flag during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. AD24 was Sèmèta’s first mission abroad with European and American partners, conducting realistic combat training to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 20:23
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Stronger Together
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    ReadyAF
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24
    Arctic Defender 24

