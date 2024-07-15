German Air Force Sgt. Jasmine, Tactical Air Wing 31 aircraft mechanic, poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During AD24, Jasmine was able to integrate with Spanish, American, and French service members to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero) (This photo has been altered due to partner country privacy concerns by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 20:25
|Photo ID:
|8530440
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-VG726-1054
|Resolution:
|5231x3600
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.