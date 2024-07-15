Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 1 of 5]

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    354th Fighter Wing

    German Air Force Sgt. Jasmine, Tactical Air Wing 31 aircraft mechanic, poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During AD24, Jasmine was able to integrate with Spanish, American, and French service members to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero) (This photo has been altered due to partner country privacy concerns by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8530440
    VIRIN: 240712-F-VG726-1054
    Resolution: 5231x3600
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24
    Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    ReadyAF
    Pacific Skies 24
    AD24
    Arctic Defender 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download