German Air Force Sgt. Jasmine, Tactical Air Wing 31 aircraft mechanic, poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. During AD24, Jasmine was able to integrate with Spanish, American, and French service members to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero) (This photo has been altered due to partner country privacy concerns by blurring out identification badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 20:25 Photo ID: 8530440 VIRIN: 240712-F-VG726-1054 Resolution: 5231x3600 Size: 1.65 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.