Women in Action: Arctic Defender 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mitchel Chepkoech, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 safety equipment mechanic, poses for a portrait during Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 12, 2024. Chepkoech was born in Kenya and speaks French and Spanish. During AD24, she used her bilingual skills to integrate with U.S. Partners and Allies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

