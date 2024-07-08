U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

The Honorable Eva Lawler, Chief Minister for the Australian Northern Territory, speaks to participants of Exercise Pitch Black 24 during the opening ceremony in Darwin, Australia July 12, 2024. This year marks the first time Spain and Italy will participate, increasing the European footprint in the region and showcasing evolving capabilities to come together for Joint and Combined Force movements for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

