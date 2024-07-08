U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Peter Robinson, Officer Commanding Exercise, provides remarks to participants of Exercise Pitch Black 24 at the Darwin Convention Center in Darwin, Australia July 12, 2024. This exercise demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

