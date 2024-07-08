Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    An Australian National fans flames for a smoke ceremony at the Darwin Convention Center in Darwin, Australia during the Pitch Black 24 opening ceremony July 12, 2024. The smoke ceremony is performed to cleanse participants and ward off bad spirits. Pitch Black 2024 will have more than 4400 personnel participating with a common goal of enhancing capabilities and strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 01:39
    VIRIN: 240712-F-IP756-1021
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    This work, U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Pitch Black
    PitchBlack24
    PB24

