U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

An Australian National fans flames for a smoke ceremony at the Darwin Convention Center in Darwin, Australia during the Pitch Black 24 opening ceremony July 12, 2024. The smoke ceremony is performed to cleanse participants and ward off bad spirits. Pitch Black 2024 will have more than 4400 personnel participating with a common goal of enhancing capabilities and strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

