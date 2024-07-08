U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

Lights shine in the shape of the Exercise Pitch Black emblem at the Darwin Convention Center for the exercise’s opening ceremony in Darwin, Australia July 12, 2024. This year’s iteration of Pitch Black is the largest in the exercise’s history, featuring 20 countries from around the world, and focusing on building stronger partnerships to maintain a region that is secure, open, prosperous, and resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

