    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alyssa Letts 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Pilots participating in Exercise Pitch Black 24 begin Mission Planning at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia July 12, 2024. Pitch Black continues to foster collaboration and integration of high-end tactics, techniques and procedures amongst Allies and partners to create an asymmetric advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Alyssa Letts)

    This work, U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Alyssa Letts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24&rsquo;s opening ceremony

    Australia
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Pitch Black
    PitchBlack24
    PB24

