Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Exercise Pitch Black 24 Participants listen to speakers during the opening ceremony in Darwin, Australia July 12, 2024. The exercise places a strong emphasis on cooperation from national to multinational how during air operations making a strong contribution to a secure, open, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 01:39
    Photo ID: 8528868
    VIRIN: 240712-F-IP756-1201
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony
    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24’s opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. joins 19 nations at Exercise Pitch Black 24&rsquo;s opening ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Pitch Black
    PitchBlack24
    PB24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT