Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alissa Tarsiuk left, the commanding officer for Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Japanese soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, deliver a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Tarsiuk is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

