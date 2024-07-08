Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit [Image 9 of 21]

    Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japanese 1st Lt. Takashi Smizu, a translater with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, receives a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8528733
    VIRIN: 240711-M-QS704-1159
    Resolution: 5104x3403
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Forklift
    Logistics
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Heavy Vehicle Operations

