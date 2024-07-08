Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

Japanese 1st Lt. Takashi Smizu, a translater with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, receives a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

