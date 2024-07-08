U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gael Ornelas, an optics technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit demonstrates barrel alignment procedures to Japanese soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force during their visit on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024.CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 23:15 Photo ID: 8528751 VIRIN: 240712-M-QS704-1131 Resolution: 5231x3487 Size: 7.79 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: JUAREZ, CHIHUAHUA, MX Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.