Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japanese soldiers with the amphibious rapid deployment brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force receive a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

