    Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit [Image 10 of 21]

    Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japanese 1st Lt. Tatsuhiko Itano, an operations officer with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, observes an egress trainer on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 23:17
    Photo ID: 8528734
    VIRIN: 240711-M-QS704-1203
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Forklift
    Logistics
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Heavy Vehicle Operations

