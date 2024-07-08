Strengthening Alliances: CLB-31 Hosts ARDB for Collaborative Visit

U.S. Marine Corps MSgt. Albert Macklin, a field artillery chief, with the 3rd Battalion 12th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers a brief on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2024. CLB-31 hosted the ARDB to foster mutual understanding and improving interoperability between the two forces by sharing a wide range of capabilities and practices. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Macklin is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K. Maldonado)

