Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sharrett, 621st Air Control Squadron weapons director, engages with Korean high school students during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. Eight Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, volunteered for a recurring Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program tutoring session for 20 Korean students from grades 10-12. This event was a part of the Community Relations Program, which encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

