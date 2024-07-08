Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 3 of 6]

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samantha Teal, 621st Air Control Squadron weapons director, speaks with Korean high school students during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. Eight Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, volunteered for a recurring Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program tutoring session for 20 Korean students from grades 10-12. This event was a part of the Community Relations Program, which encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    This work, Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

