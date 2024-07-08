Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and Korean high...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and Korean high school students take a group photo during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. Eight Airmen volunteered for a recurring Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program tutoring session for 20 Korean students from grades 10-12. The Community Relations Program, which compliments the Good Neighbor Program, encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, strengthens its partnership with the local community through the U.S. Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program (GNP) and community activities, fostering goodwill and collaboration.



The USFK Regulation 360-4, a cornerstone of this partnership, encompasses two essential components: the Good Neighbor Program and the Community Relations Program. The GNP identifies and honors civic leaders who have long supported the base, facilitating unit-sponsored initiatives that strengthen ties between the military and the local community.



"GNP is crucial in recognizing our valued supporters among Korean civic leaders," said U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing Commander. "Their dedication enhances our mission readiness and reinforces our shared commitment to regional security."



Complementing the GNP, the Community Relations Program encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. These include military-to-military affairs, Korean cultural awareness initiatives and student engagement programs like the Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program.



Through the Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program, the 51 FW actively collaborates with numerous local schools like Taegwang High School, where military members volunteer to tutor and assist hundreds of Korean and international students. This partnership strengthens bonds between the military and the local community, promoting mutual understanding and support.



"Our community relations efforts extend beyond military engagements," stated Kim Ju Yi, 51st FW Public Affairs community relations specialist. "Through initiatives such as the Adopt-a-School program, Osan service members play a pivotal role in enhancing local students' English language skills, forging lasting bonds with our Korean hosts."



The partnership between Osan AB and the local Korean community continues to thrive, driven by mutual respect, shared values, and a dedication to enhancing regional stability. For further information on how to get involved in community initiatives, visit the installation’s official website or contact 51st FW Public Affairs.