U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and Korean high school students take a group photo during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. Eight Airmen volunteered for a recurring Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program tutoring session for 20 Korean students from grades 10-12. The Community Relations Program, which compliments the Good Neighbor Program, encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:44 Photo ID: 8528623 VIRIN: 240710-F-VU029-1119 Resolution: 4121x2319 Size: 1.3 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.