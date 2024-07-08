Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Stroud, 621st Air Control Squadron weapons director, speaks with a Korean high school student at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, continues to solidify its partnership with the local Korean community through the U.S. Forces Korea Good Neighbor Program and community relations activities such as the Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program. These engagements are aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

