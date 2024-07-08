U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Scholl, 6th Intelligence Squadron cryptologic language analyst, speaks with Korean high school students during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. The Community Relations Program encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. These include military-to-military affairs, Korean cultural awareness initiatives and student engagement programs like the Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:45 Photo ID: 8528621 VIRIN: 240710-F-VU029-1045 Resolution: 4220x2810 Size: 838.55 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.