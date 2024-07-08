Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 4 of 6]

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Scholl, 6th Intelligence Squadron cryptologic language analyst, speaks with Korean high school students during an event at Taegwang High School, Pyeongtaek-si, July 10, 2024. The Community Relations Program encompasses a diverse array of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and community integration. These include military-to-military affairs, Korean cultural awareness initiatives and student engagement programs like the Adopt-a-School English Tutoring Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8528621
    VIRIN: 240710-F-VU029-1045
    Resolution: 4220x2810
    Size: 838.55 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives
    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives
    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives
    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives
    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives
    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Empowering partnerships: 51st FW engages locally through USFK initiatives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community relations program
    Osan
    partnership
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT