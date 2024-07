New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

Lt. Patrick Dreiss accepts recognition for exceptional partnership from Mrs. Dorina Ogumoro-Iginoef representing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Northern Islands Mayor during a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. Lt. Dreiss's command from January 2022 to April 2024, the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) embarked on a remarkable journey across Oceania, covering 37,000 nautical miles in support of Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

