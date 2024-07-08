New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

The crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) accept a Meritorious Unit Commendation Award during a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope took command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss. During Lt. Dreiss's command from January 2022 to April 2024, the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) embarked on a remarkable journey across Oceania, covering 37,000 nautical miles in support of Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

