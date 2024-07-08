Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch [Image 10 of 13]

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Patrick Dreiss stand stands with his wife Lt. Morgan Dreiss, aboard USCGC Frederick Hatch at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope took command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 06:03
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Guam
    FRC
    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    WPC 1143

