New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

SANTA RITA, Guam — Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope took command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024.



Capt. Robert Kistner, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam commander, presided over the ceremony.



During Lt. Dreiss's command from January 2022 to April 2024, the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) embarked on a remarkable journey across Oceania, covering 37,000 nautical miles in support of Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau. They made history with three expeditionary patrols, marking the inaugural Fast Response Cutter visits to Nauru and the Philippines. His leadership was instrumental during a critical incident involving an injured crewman showing paralytic symptoms. He orchestrated a daring 280-nautical-mile evacuation to Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, navigating through nighttime restricted waters in a poorly marked channel, ultimately saving the patient's life.



In their relentless fight against illicit maritime crime, the team conducted 40 boardings and 23 observation reports of foreign-flagged fishing vessels, uncovering 28 violations of international fisheries conservation measures. Lt. Dreiss also spearheaded the enforcement of Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau laws under an innovative Enhanced Shiprider Agreements, allowing at-sea boardings without a physical shiprider aboard.



Born and raised New York state, Lt. Dreiss graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2015 with a degree in civil engineering. His career began aboard USCGC Confidence (WMEC 619), supporting counter-narcotic and migrant deterrence missions. From 2017 to 2019, he served as executive officer aboard USCGC Wiiliam Flores (WPC 1103), earning the Sector Miami Officer Excellence Award. He then oversaw the FRC fleet's policy and operations at Coast Guard Headquarters and served in the White House Social Aide Program.



He now departs to Washington D.C. to further his education at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. He is married to Lt. Morgan Dreiss, who will attend Georgetown University for graduate studies in Data Analytics.



A native of Florida, Lt. Niki Kirchner-Hope most recently served as the Executive Staff Assistant for the Deputy for Personnel Readiness at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, where she supported the oversight of human resources, force readiness, and Academy activities.



She was instrumental in executing talent management strategies, enhancing workforce diversity, and implementing the Commandant’s directives for accountability and transparency. She also contributed to the DPR Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council, National Capital Region Women’s Leadership Initiative, and Douglas Munro Chapter of the Surface Navy Association.



Previously, she served as assistant combat systems officer aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), where she managed the maintenance and operation of the cutter’s electronics, information, weapons, and intelligence collection systems. She also acted as tactical action officer during deployment to the Mediterranean and Black Seas, responsible for Hamilton’s defense posturing and tactical navigation while operating in the vicinity of Russia and Ukraine. From 2018 to 2020, she was the operations officer aboard USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105), tasked with safe navigation, mission planning, and execution.



A 2018 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, she earned Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering and operations research and computer analysis.



As Lt. Niki Kirchner-Hope takes the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch, she inherits a legacy of profound commitment and remarkable achievements under Lt. Patrick Dreiss’s leadership. The transition marks a new chapter for the Frederick Hatch, poised to continue its crucial role in safeguarding the maritime safety, security, and stewardship of the Pacific region. With Lt. Kirchner-Hope's extensive background in tactical operations and strategic management and the crews' experience they are well-equipped to navigate the evolving challenges of maritime law enforcement and international partnerships.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensuring security and fostering peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense, maintaining close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About USCGC Frederick Hatch

The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. The Service commissioned the ship along with its sister ships, Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), in Guam in July 2021. They are also the 2023 Hopley Yeaton Award winners for cutter excellence.

