New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope and Lt. Patrick Dreiss stand with the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope took command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

