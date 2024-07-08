Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope and Lt. Patrick Dreiss stand with the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope took command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8527612
|VIRIN:
|240712-G-IA651-6264
|Resolution:
|2500x1875
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
