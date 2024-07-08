Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch [Image 5 of 13]

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Josiah Moss 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Father Pangan offers the invocation as Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope takes command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. During Lt. Dreiss's command from January 2022 to April 2024, the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) embarked on a remarkable journey across Oceania, covering 37,000 nautical miles in support of Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8527609
    VIRIN: 240712-G-DB812-8027
    Resolution: 2500x1662
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch
    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    FRC
    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    WPC 1143

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT