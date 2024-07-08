New commanding officer at the helm of USCGC Frederick Hatch

Father Pangan offers the invocation as Lt. Niki Kircher-Hope takes command of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) from Lt. Patrick Dreiss in a change of command ceremony at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on July 12, 2024. During Lt. Dreiss's command from January 2022 to April 2024, the crew of USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) embarked on a remarkable journey across Oceania, covering 37,000 nautical miles in support of Operations Blue Pacific and Rematau. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 06:03 Photo ID: 8527609 VIRIN: 240712-G-DB812-8027 Resolution: 2500x1662 Size: 2.48 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN