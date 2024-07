U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Castillo, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The AIM-9X was one of three munitions the crews were required to load within a 35-minute time window. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to build Mission-Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

