2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competitions

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaire Whitehead, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, guides an MJ-1C bomb loader, commonly referred to as a jammer, during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to build Mission-Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|07.12.2024
|07.12.2024 18:28
|8527076
|240712-F-VE235-1115
|6048x4024
|1.43 MB
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|2
|0
