    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 3 of 8]

    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Reynolds (right) and Senior Airman Jaire Whitehead (left), 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, guide an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to build Mission-Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8527074
    VIRIN: 240712-F-VE235-1106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Luke AFB
    Weapons
    56th Fighter Wing
    Load Competition
    56th MXG

