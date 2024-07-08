Republic of Singapore air force ME2 Jeff Hong (left), and ME1 Wei Shen Tang (right), load stabilizing fins to an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The AIM-120 was one of three munitions the crews were required to load within a 35-minute time window. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to build Mission-Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

