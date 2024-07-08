Republic of Singapore air force ME1 Wei Shen Tang (left), ME2 Yong Hao Wong (center), and ME2 Jeff Hong (right), load an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The AIM-120 was one of three munitions the crews were required to load within a 35-minute time window. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to meet warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

