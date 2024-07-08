Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 8]

    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Republic of Singapore air force ME1 Wei Shen Tang (left), ME2 Yong Hao Wong (center), and ME2 Jeff Hong (right), load an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The AIM-120 was one of three munitions the crews were required to load within a 35-minute time window. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to meet warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8527075
    VIRIN: 240712-F-VE235-1041
    Resolution: 5543x3688
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competitions
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    2nd Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    Weapons
    56th Fighter Wing
    Load Competition
    56th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT