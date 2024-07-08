U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Castillo, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, guides an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the 56th Maintenance Group 2nd quarter weapons load competition, July 12, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The AIM-120 was one of three munitions the crews were required to load within a 35-minute time window. Competitions like these focus on advancing training and partnerships to build Mission-Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8527072
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-VE235-1130
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
