U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, relinquishes command to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. The ceremony was attended by several colleagues, distinguished guests and ohana throughout Capt. Sohaney and Capt. White's careers.

(U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

