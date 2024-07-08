Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Change of Command & Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    JBPHH Change of Command &amp; Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, relinquishes command to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. The ceremony was attended by several colleagues, distinguished guests and ohana throughout Capt. Sohaney and Capt. White's careers.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    USS Missouri
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii
    Change of Command

