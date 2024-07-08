U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Rear Admiral Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii & Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. Sohaney relinquished command of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White following his retirement of 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

