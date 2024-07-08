U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, receives the Legion of Merit award from Rear Admiral Stephen D. Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii & Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. Sohaney relinquished command of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White following his retirement of 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8525229
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-KH177-1006
|Resolution:
|5334x3549
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
