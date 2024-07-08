U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, outgoing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii commander, relinquished command to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii commander, aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. The ceremony was attended by several colleagues, distinguished guests and ohana throughout Capt. Sohaney and Capt. White's careers.

(U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

