U.S. Navy Capt. Mark D. “Soho” Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, receives a shadowbox aboard the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. Sohaney relinquished command of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White following his retirement of 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

(U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

