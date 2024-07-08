U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, incoming Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii Commander, receives the commanders pin of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam aboard the USS Missouri on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 11, 2024. The ceremony was attended by several colleagues, distinguished guests and ohana throughout Capt. Sohaney and Capt. White's careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 22:24 Photo ID: 8525231 VIRIN: 240711-N-KH177-1017 Resolution: 5456x3630 Size: 1.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH Change of Command & Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.