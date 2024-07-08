Alaska Air National Guard aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron deploy a paradrop bundle from a HC-130J Combat King II over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The sustainment training honed the aviators’ airdrop capabilities. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8525161
|VIRIN:
|240710-Z-HY271-1290
|Resolution:
|5540x3694
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT