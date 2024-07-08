Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

    Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron deploy a paradrop bundle from a HC-130J Combat King II over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The sustainment training honed the aviators’ airdrop capabilities. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8525161
    VIRIN: 240710-Z-HY271-1290
    Resolution: 5540x3694
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron
    211th Rescue Squadron
    HC-130J Combat King II
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

