Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training

Air Force special warfare Airmen assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron descend over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. Alaska Air National Guard aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron and special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US