Air Force tactical air control party specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron jump from an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2024. The 211th Rescue Squadron aviators and special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne sustainment training to ensure mission readiness. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|07.10.2024
|07.11.2024 21:33
|8525152
|240710-Z-HY271-1200
|5696x3797
|6.84 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|3
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guard aviators and Air Force Special Warfare Airmen conduct airborne training [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
